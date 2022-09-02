Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third.

The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to enter into with the investor group in July 2019, is a contract for the potential sale of approximately 82 acres of city-owned property that includes Ken Adam Park and the land adjacent, specifically for development of a space center.

Before the Aug. 16 meeting, the council had extended the memorandum four other times, with the most recent on Nov. 2, 2021.

"We have the Ukrainian war that started in February, and we have a little bit of COVID issues as well," said company founder and CEO Steve Franck, who attended the meeting virtually from his home in London. He explained that both the pandemic and the ongoing war in Eastern Europe have caused economic disruption to the company's fundraising efforts.

As such, Franck requested a 30-day extension on a primary project deadline and a 120-day extension on a second.

The latest extension gave Franck and Blue Dot until Aug. 30 to provide proof of $500,000 in cash raised and an additional $250,000 in in-kind services. Blue Dot also was required to complete and present to the council a concept and feasibility study and experience design plan by Aug. 30.

Franck, who has been a resident of Lompoc since June 2020, explained that he was not physically present at the Aug. 16 meeting since he was in London wrapping up the sale of his home. His plan was then to return to Lompoc.

Franck explained that the in-kind amount had not only been met but was exceeded, and that so far $225,000 of the $500,000 had been raised to meet milestone No. 1. "And I can make up the rest, personally," he added.

"I'm confident that in the middle of September, we'll have the full number," he said, referring to the $225,000 balance.

To show good faith, Franck assured the council that Boston-based Merchant Bank was considering investing $1 million and a Silicon Valley-based investor with a background in real estate had also shown great interest.

He also noted that since attending the Nov. 2, 2021, council meeting, the company has secured strategic interest from a Canadian attractions company, as well as an advertising and marketing firm that specializes in the live entertainment industry.

"In summary, we're much more confident," Franck said.

Council members voted 5-0 to approve the the first two items, extending the deadline for proof of seed money to Sept. 30, and gave Blue Dot an extra 120 days to produce the concept and feasibility study by Dec. 31.

As part of the vote, a third deadline extension requested was not granted. It was agreed that the memorandum of understanding between the city and Blue Dot would end if the first two milestones were not met.

If the third deadline had been granted, it would have restricted the city from negotiating the sale or development of the property with any other party from Dec. 31, 2022, until March 31, 2023.

Councilwoman Gilda Cordova said the Dec. 31 deadline should stay in the event the first two deadlines are not met.

"What would be the need in the event that, let's say, that he or the project or everyone involved, or anyone involved does not meet those two milestones — what would be the reason why we would extend item No. 3 to March 31 when the two milestones are No. 1 and No. 2?"

Pale Blue Dot continues effort to develop Lompoc space center despite pandemic setbacks As markers are met, Pale Blue Dot would be poised to acquire approximately 82 acres of city-owned property surrounding and including Ken Adam Park near Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley campus to develop their ambitious project.

City Attorney Jeff Malawy's responded with shared puzzlement. "That is an excellent question. I don't think there is any reason, because if he doesn't meet the milestones, we don't need to continue on."

Supporters of the project called in and showed up ahead of the vote.

Local real estate agent Cindy Eisen called in to request that council grant the extension to Blue Dot, reasoning that a space learning center "would be really awesome for our town."

"I sat in on a brainstorming session," she said. "The kind of thing they want to create for entertainment, for education and for the betterment of our area is really incredible. Let them work, and let them show you."

Santa Barbara-based broker and real estate agent Ken Switzer, with Berkshire Hathaway, also called in to talk up the project and its progress.

He thanked the city for helping the project move forward.

"Seems like we're in the homestretch as far as the initial raise and this round's raise," he explained, noting "that in the next additional 30 days, we should be fine."

Switzer serves as an active member of the Pale Blue Dot Ventures team.

Another supporter and local real estate agent, Susan Gallacher, showed up to share with council members.

"I am in support of this project. We've been watching this for years and years and years with different people at the helm," Gallacher said. "I think we've got right person in place to get this done. I think it's great for the area."