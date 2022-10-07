Pale Blue Dot Ventures has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center, according to company founder and CEO Steve Franck.

The Lompoc-based entertainment company, funded by a group of investors, was required to show proof of seed money for the California Space Academy project by Sept. 30 as part of the memorandum of understanding established in July 2019 with the city.

In a statement Thursday, Franck said a letter to City Manager Dean Albro was submitted Sept. 30 confirming compliance with the initial capital requirements laid out in the MOU. Franck said a total of $750,000 was successfully raised, holding to the agreement to raise $500,000 in cash and an additional $250,000 in in-kind services.

Albro issued a statement Thursday afternoon confirming receipt of Franck's submittal for compliance with the MOU and said it is under review.

While Franck could not provide further details on the project's status until a response from the City was issued, Franck said a series of community briefings is planned for late October while the company works toward its next MOU milestone deadline set for Dec. 31.

Community briefing sessions A series of community briefing session discussing the proposed space center, and presented by founder Steve Franck, are planned for: Thursday, Oct. 20: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21: 6;30 to 8 a.m.; 3:30 to 5 p.m.; 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: 1:30 to 3 p.m. All meetings will be held at Stone Pine Hall, next to the Lompoc Museum, 210 South H St. To reserve a seat, email admin@palebluedotventures.com Refreshments will be served.

Moving ahead, Pale Blue Dot must produce a concept feasibility study and design plan for presentation to the City Council by year-end to remain in compliance with the MOU.

The ultimate plan is to work in good faith with the city to negotiate an exclusive negotiation agreement, or ENA, to convey ownership of the property to Pale Blue Dot for development of a space center.

Approximately 82 acres of city-owned property that includes Ken Adam Park and the land adjacent, is specifically designated for development of such a project.

