Pandemic puts Lompoc Fourth of July fireworks show in doubt once again

+2 'Financial nightmare': Lompoc nonprofits facing uncertain future as coronavirus crisis continues Although the staff and volunteers of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center will continue their work — even if much of it has been altered — they find themselves in a similar position as many local nonprofits amid this coronavirus crisis: Doing what they can to make it through an unprecedented global event while facing a largely uncertain future.

Vega particularly took issue with staging a show without a live crowd.

“It’s not going to excite me,” Vega said, referring to such a scenario as a “drive-by” show. “I’m not going to take my family there, to be honest with you. I just think it’s a waste of money.”

Finances also had a significant impact on Tuesday’s discussion.

Mario Guerrero Jr., Lompoc’s recreation manager, noted that the city would need to pay a $5,000 deposit to its pyrotechnic provider by May 5 in order to have the show on July 4. While that deposit is nonrefundable, Guerrero said that it can be carried over for a 2021 show if one isn’t held this year.

The City Council, as part of the successful motion that was passed, directed staff to pay that deposit, which would lock the city in at 2020 prices for the 2021 show.

Perhaps more pressing was how to fund the 2020 show if it goes on without an audience. That scenario would leave the city without about $15,000 that it anticipates it would make in ticket sales. The city will also have added costs if the show is moved or if this summer’s Flower Festival is canceled, since the city was planning to share some costs with organizers of that festival, which is scheduled for June 24 through 28 at Ryon Park.