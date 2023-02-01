The California Mid-State Fair announce that Styx and Parker McCollum have been confirmed to perform in concerts this summer on the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Parker McCollum is set to perform on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Ian Munsick has been confirmed as the opening act and special guest. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be McCollum’s first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.
Ticket prices for the McCollum show are $30, $40, $50, $60 and $85 for the pit (standing only) and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of official channels.
McCollum’s debut MCA Nashville album Gold Chain Cowboy was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and his platinum single “Pretty Heart” was the only debut single to ship to radio and reach No. 1 in 2020, according to the fair organizers.
Styx is scheduled to play Friday, July 28 at 7:30 pm. It's billed as "An Evening of Music & Wine featuring Styx."
Tickets for Styx will be available for purchase Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. and will be $35 for grandstand and $75 for Golden Circle seating. They will be available on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website at www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of official channels.
Styx is an American rock band formed in 1972 and known for incorporating hard rock guitar "balanced with acoustic guitar, synthesizers mixed with acoustic piano, upbeat tracks with power ballads," according to the band's website.
The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”