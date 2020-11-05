This fall, the Partnership for Excellence continues its vision to provide spaces to invite and launch conversations around the leadership and wellness of the Santa Barbara County philanthropic sector.
Join us for the 2nd session of our multi-date digital series this November where local funders and nonprofits reconnect through community conversations.
Partnership for Excellence: Community Connections, Nonprofits Uniting for Sector Health and Advocacy happening Thursday, November 12th.
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN: https://www.accelevents.com/e/PFE2
In Santa Barbara County, and throughout our nation, the nonprofit sector is fundamental to the health and well-being of our families, communities, and all aspects of daily life. Nonprofit organizations mobilize resources in service of our deepest values and are called to lead when innovative solutions are needed to address the most complex challenges of our times. Despite the important role we play, nonprofits often lack the power to create the change needed for their clients or their organizational interests.
For the past year, a group of executive leaders from the nonprofit sector has worked together to create a vision for the Nonprofit Council of Santa Barbara County. Building upon past efforts with similar intentions, this group feels an urgency to activate efforts to harness the power and strength — politically and economically — of our nonprofit sector in the current moment. Imagine what could happen if critical decisions at the policymaking level included nonprofit voices, insights, and leadership. What would it look like if our voices truly impacted decision-making and policy creation?
Moderator/Interviewer: Alana Walczak, President & CEO, CALM
Community Leader Interviews:
- Gregg Hart, Supervisor, Santa Barbara County
- Gloria Soto, Councilmember, Santa Maria City Council
- Steve Ortiz, President & CEO, United Way of Santa Barbara County
- Monique Limón, Assemblymember, 37th Assembly District of California
Save the date for our last Community Connection topic: Thursday, December 10 – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Cost: Free
Flags: RSVP required
When: 11/12/20 9:00am - 6:00 pm
Contact: Nonprofit Resource Network, info@nprnsb.org
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.