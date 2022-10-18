Paul Flores found guilty of first degree murder in Kristin Smart case; Ruben Flores found not guilty

A Monterey County jury found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart Tuesday.

Ruben Flores, Paul’s father, was found not guilty of accessory after the fact by a separate jury in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Smart after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores, 45, was charged with murder 25 years after the Memorial Day weekend disappearance of Smart, a 19-year-old student, after he walked her back to her dorm following an off-campus party.

Paul Flores was arrested in San Pedro and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail in April of 2021, nearly 25 years after Smart’s disappearance. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked with her on the Cal Poly campus in the early morning of May 25, 1996. Her body has never been found. She was declared legally dead in 2002.

Ruben Flores was accused of helping his son hide the body, allegedly burying it in the family’s Arroyo Grande backyard, then later moving it.

Ruben Flores maintained his son's innocence after his own not guilty verdict was read Tuesday.

"When you look through it, there is no evidence," Ruben Flores told a gaggle of reporters on the steps of the Monterey County courthouse in Salinas. "There was no evidence against anybody, neither me or Paul. Too much made-up stuff, that's all I can say."

Prosecutors maintained the younger Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape in his dorm room at Cal Poly, where both were first-year students. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party where she became intoxicated.

At a press conference Tuesday following the readings of the verdicts, Stan Smart, Kristin Smart's father, said the family will continue to pursue justice in response to the mixed verdicts.

Stan Smart also said: "Kristin, your spirit goes on with us. Not a single day goes by where you’re not loved and celebrated."

The trial was moved to Monterey County at the request of defense lawyers who said Paul and Ruben Flores could not get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County due to the amount of publicity regarding Smart’s disappearance.

Judge Jennifer O’Keefe, a Monterey County Superior Court judge in Salinas, was selected to preside over the trial of the two men. San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen approved relocation of the trial out of the county after ruling that both men would not receive a fair trial.

“I wish to express to you the appreciation and that of the parties for your service in this case,” O'Keefe told jurors Tuesday. “It is a great personal sacrifice to serve as a juror. ... You have been very attentive and conscientious throughout this case.”

The son’s defense attorney, Robert Sanger, had tried to pin the killing on someone else — noting that Scott Peterson, who was later convicted at a sensational trial of killing his pregnant wife and the fetus she was carrying — was also a Cal Poly student at the time.

During his closing arguments, Sanger told jurors that no attempted rape occurred and he cast doubt on testimony from witnesses, including a student who was in Smart’s dorm who testified to seeing Flores in Smart’s room.

He also referred to forensic evidence offered by the prosecution as “junk science.”

“This case was not prosecuted for all these years because there’s no evidence,” Sanger said. “It’s sad Kristin Smart disappeared, and she may have gone out on her own, but who knows?”

Paul Flores had long been considered a suspect in the killing. He had a black eye when investigators interviewed him. He told them he got it playing basketball with friends, who denied his account, according to court records. He later changed his story to say he bumped his head while working on his car.

Investigators conducted dozens of fruitless searches for Smart’s body over two decades but in the past two years they turned their attention to Ruben Flores’ home in Arroyo Grande.

Behind latticework beneath the deck of his large house on a dead end street, archaeologists working for police in March 2021 found a soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said. The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office said the jury heard from two women that, in the years following the murder of Kristin, Paul Flores drugged them and engaged in sex acts with them against their will and while they were so intoxicated that they were incapable of giving legal consent.

“The impact that Kristin’s disappearance and its investigation have had on the Smart family and our community, spanning a quarter century, is profound,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement. “We thank them for the tremendous trust and patience they have placed in the investigation and prosecution of this terrible crime. This verdict provides some sense of justice for Kristin, the Smarts and our community. Today, justice delayed is not justice denied.”

Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle said the office was thankful to the Smart family for entrusting prosecutors in their pursuit of a conviction.

"On behalf of the San Luis Obispo County team, we thank the Smart family for their steadfast pursuit of justice for Kristin," Peuvrelle said in a statement. "Their strength has inspired a community. We appreciate the witnesses in this case who came forward to reveal the truth about what happened to Kristin that cold night in May of 1996.

"Many endured years of guilt, frustration and anger, yet maintained their dignity and focus on the truth. Lastly, we want victims everywhere to know their voices will be heard and that there are people in the Justice System who will never stop fighting for them.”

Dow said Paul Flores faces 25-years-to-life in prison and he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Monterey County Superior Court, Salinas Branch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.