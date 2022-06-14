A paving project on Highway 154 is underway during overnight hours this week, a Caltrans District 5 spokesperson said.
Work will take place in various locations between Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and San Antonio Creek Bridge, where motorists will encounter traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, said Alexa Bertola.
The Highway 154 offramp at Highway 192 in Santa Barbara also will be closed for paving from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $3.3 million project, Bertola said.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.