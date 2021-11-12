Installation of contrasting surface treatments and paving within gore points on Highway 101 from south of the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos to north of the Solomon Summit overcrossing will begin Sunday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Gore points are the triangular sections of pavement, usually marked by painted stripes, between on- and offramps and freeway travel lanes.
The project will result in the right lane being closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Monday and 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Ramps at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos, the Foxen Lane, Main Street on- and offramps, the Bell Street off-ramp and the Solomon Summit interchange also will be closed during daytime and overnight hours.
Similar daytime and overnight ramp closures will take place on Highway 101 near Tefft Street in Nipomo.
Shivers said more details on the ramp closures will be announced when they are determined.
A.M. Concrete Inc. of Westlake Village is the contractor for the $4 million project that Caltrans expects to be completed in summer 2023.
