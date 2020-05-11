Paying it forward: Louis Meza donates plasma after seeing it aid his wife

After Santa Marian Melissa Meza received a plasma donation from a COVID-19 survivor that aided in her fight against the virus, her husband vowed to pay it forward by making his own donation once he recovered.

Louis Meza, 47, fulfilled his promise last week after being declared virus-free, making him eligible to donate his antibody-filled plasma for transfusion to a patient in critical care.

"I finally got to donate plasma today for the first time. I get to go back in about seven days and donate again, and I'm looking forward to it," Louis said Friday.

Convalescent plasma donation, a form of treatment widely accepted but still being explored, introduces virus-fighting antibodies present in the plasma of recovered individuals to patients whose bodies have yet to produce an immunoresponse to the virus.

Louis donated through local blood center Vitalant, the main blood and plasma supplier for Dignity Health hospitals, including Marian Regional Medical Center. So far, Vitalant has received plasma donations at various locations from over 50 recovered individuals on the Central Coast, 20 of which are from Santa Barbara County, according to center officials.

Santa Marian Louis Meza talks about his experience with COVID-19: 'It's not just the common cold, it is worse' After Louis and Melissa Meza were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, Louis decided to inform the community about the devastating impact of the virus on his family in hopes of convincing the public to take it more seriously.

Louis' donation marks a milestone in his battle against COVID-19, which required him to be hospitalized for nearly a week and in isolation for over a month. Melissa was in intensive care for 45 days with the coronavirus.

In the latest in a series of public Facebook video updates, Louis shared his excitement at finally being able to donate, as well as improvements Melissa has made.