PCPA is set to debut Grammy and Tony-nominated musical Bright Star at the Marian Theatre Thursday, April 27, featuring scenes of toe-tapping bluegrass weaved into a storyline set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina during the mid-1940s.

Bright Star runs at the Marian Theatre April 27 to May 14, and under the stars at Solvang Festival Theater from July 7-23.

The story, book and accompanying 13 original songs are written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, which derive from a true story turned folksong called Iron Mountain Baby.

According to Director Keenon Hooks, Brightstar the musical takes the audience on Alice Murphy's journey allowing for the discovery of what home means in different ways.

“Home. A thought that usually brings a sense of warmth, peace, safety, and/or happiness. It’s a comforting thought. Though it may not refer to a specific place," explained Hooks. "We can find that same comfort in someone else, or even better, ourselves."

In the story, Murphy embarks on a journey of love, heartache, hope, responsibility, and redemption.

"We all have a story to tell, and the stories of our beloved characters in Brightstar remind us of the steadfast strength to be found within ourselves, in the people that surround us, and in our roots," Hooks said.

The cast features guest Lesley McKinnell as Alice Murphy, Don Stewart as Daddy Murphy, Kitty Balay as Mama Murphy, second-year acting student Cat Evans as Lucy Grant, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela as Daryl Ames, guest and PCPA Alumni Jordan Stidham as Billy Cane, Andrew Philpot as Daddy Cane, Erik Stein as Mayor Josiah, George Walker as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, and first-year acting student Lottie Arnold as Margo Crawford.

The creative team includes Hooks as director and choreographer, Michael Wilkins as music director, Jason Bolen as scenic designer, Jacqueline Heimel as costume designer, Cody Soper as lighting designer, Tony Angelini as sound designer, and Kitty Balay as the voice dialect coach, and Suzanne Tyler as stage manager.

"With a beautiful Blue Grass score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, and our live orchestra featuring professional musicians, resident artists, and students combined, I invite you to let yourself get lost in these stories," Hooks said.

To purchase show tickets, visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at 805-922-8313.