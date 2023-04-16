PCPA will host a three-week- summer camp that teaches young actors how to find the “play” in performance.
Described as highly interactive and fun, the camps will give young actors the chance to exercise connection, curiosity, and play through theatre games, improvisation, movement, dance and music.
Students will be invited to explore the basics of on-stage interaction, learn a group song with choreography, use body and voice expressively, and deploy their imagination.
Young actors will work directly with current PCPA performers. No experience is required. All camps will end with a sendoff event on Saturday.
The three sessions to choose from are:
1st Stage (ages 8-12): Monday thru Saturday, June 19 to 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; cost is $250 per camper
2nd Stage (ages 13-18): Monday thru Saturday, June 26 to July 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; cost is $250 per camper
Teatro PCPA (ages 8-12): Monday thru Saturday, July 24 to July 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cost is $30 per camper
On Teatro PCPA campers must have a strong understanding of Spanish to participate. Free transportation will be provided for Teatro PCPA students between Guadalupe and PCPA by Smooth Inc.
For more information or to register, visit PCPA.org and click on the "Engage and Learn" page under Summer Youth Camps, or contact Kristina Melsheimer at 805-928-7731, ext. 4151.