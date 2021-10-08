One person was recovered in a rescue operation Thursday near the Cold Spring Bridge, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a person who was climbing the hillside below the bridge and behaving "erratically" shortly after 1 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The person, who was not identified, was rescued without injury and will be connected with mental health services, according to Zick.

Additional responders included personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response and County Search and Rescue team.