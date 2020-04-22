Pets of Lompoc homicide victim reunited with victim's family in Texas

However, the family was unable to travel to California to get the animals due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For help, the family turned to the Lompoc Police Department and the district attorney’s victim advocate.

“The District Attorney’s Office then coordinated a plan to return the animals to the victim’s family through a joint collaborative effort of several animal welfare partners: Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG, who organized safe transport, temporary shelter and veterinary care for the dogs; [and] CARE4Paws Safe Haven, who facilitated care for the cat through ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program),” read a portion of a statement from District Attorney Joyce Dudley. “As a result of this joint effort, the three pets were reunited with the victim’s family on April 16.”

The pets were transported to Arizona — about half the distance to Texas — by Mia Harrington, a local dog care professional. Dudley reported Wednesday that “the dogs and cat are now well and living with their new family.”

“The parents of the victim are very grateful to have their daughter’s animals, especially now as they begin their grieving process,” Dudley said.

Both Terry and Scott have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. Scott's bail was set at $1 million, while Terry was denied bail.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

