Pfizer, J&J vaccine appointments available at Lompoc Valley Medical Center next week

Santa Barbara County residents now can register for first-dose appointments to receive the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Lompoc Valley Medical Center next week.

First-dose Pfizer vaccines will be available from noon to 3:25 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Johnson & Johnson vaccines available from 1:30 to 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Appointment registration for these and other appointments is available via My Turn at myturn.ca.gov. For two-dose vaccines, residents will also be asked to schedule the second dose through My Turn.

Those requiring assistance with making an appointment can call the county Call Center at 211 and select option 4.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Thursday.

In total, 34,164 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county and 157 cases remain active, according to county public health data.

The Wednesday death was of an individual in their 70s residing in the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard. The individual died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate care facility.

COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 449, according to county data.