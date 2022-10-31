An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and tried to divert to Santa Maria Public Airport, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
Unable to reach the airport about 5 miles away, the pilot tried to land the aircraft in the 2600 block of Clark Avenue, near Glad-A-Way Gardens, but clipped a power line as he came in, Eliason said.
The pilot was still able to set the Beechcraft down on the roadway, avoiding traffic, and was even able to bring it to a stop on the shoulder of the road, although traffic was briefly backed up.
In addition to County Fire, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel from AMR ambulance service responded to the scene, but neither the pilot nor anyone on the ground was injured, Eliason said.
A crew from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. also responded to repair the damaged power line.
Eliason said Santa Maria Public Airport officials would notify the FAA and determine how to remove the aircraft.