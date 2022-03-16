Car enthusiasts from near and far are being invited to attend or show their vehicles at the ninth annual Pirate Garage Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School campus.

The annual fundraising event, which benefits the school’s Pirate Garage automotive technology program and racing team, offers students, teachers school administrators and the general public a chance to show off their vehicles for a day — and a good cause.

Various types of cars will be represented as in past events that have included domestic and foreign cars, antiques to the latest models, muscle cars to sports cars, classics to daily drivers, and off-road trucks to on-track race cars.

The family-fun event will feature food for sale, live music, activities for kids and information booths as well as a fundraising raffle.

For more information or to register to show a car at the event, contact SYHS auto teacher Gary Semerdijan at 805-895-5115 or Gsemerdijan@syvuhsd.org.

