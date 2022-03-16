Annual show and shine returns to Santa Ynez Valley high school

Custom and classic cars line up in the parking lot during the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Pirate Garage Car Show in 2018.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Car enthusiasts from near and far are being invited to attend or show their vehicles at the ninth annual Pirate Garage Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School campus.

The annual fundraising event, which benefits the school’s Pirate Garage automotive technology program and racing team, offers students, teachers school administrators and the general public a chance to show off their vehicles for a day — and a good cause.

Various types of cars will be represented as in past events that have included domestic and foreign cars, antiques to the latest models, muscle cars to sports cars, classics to daily drivers, and off-road trucks to on-track race cars.

The family-fun event will feature food for sale, live music, activities for kids and information booths as well as a fundraising raffle.

For more information or to register to show a car at the event, contact SYHS auto teacher Gary Semerdijan at 805-895-5115 or Gsemerdijan@syvuhsd.org.

The Santa Barbara Police Foundation brought its gull-winged Chevrolet Super Sport to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Pirate Garage Car Show in 2018.
Dave Henry reaches inside his 1936 Ford Woody Station Wagon. The car, which was his father's, was on display during the 2018 Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Pirate Garage Car Show.
