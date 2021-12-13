A powerful storm that was expected to hit the Central Coast with high winds and rain Monday afternoon stalled over the Bay Area for a time, pushing the heaviest rain and wind into late Monday and early Tuesday.
Although increasingly high winds lashed northern Santa Barbara County throughout Monday, rainfall was less than a tenth of an inch in most areas by 4 p.m.
But National Weather Service forecasters on Monday were still calling for 1 to 3 inches of rain in the coastal valleys and 3 to 6 inches across the foothills and mountains and issued a flash flood warning for after 6 p.m. Monday.
Rain is expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon, although thunderstorms could still drop as much as an inch an hour in highly localized areas, the National Weather Service said.
The forecast prompted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to upgrade Sunday’s evacuation warning for the Alisal fire burn area to an evacuation order, effective at noon Monday.
Residents were ordered to evacuate immediately from the area west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina and south of West Camino Cielo down to the ocean because of the potential for flash flooding and debris flows.
County officials also advised commuters on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast to check conditions before hitting the road Tuesday and to consider working remotely if possible.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider ratifying a local emergency declared Monday by County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.
Double tap
John Lindsey, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said the storm actually consists of two parallel fronts moving down the coastline.
“The two fronts are very closely spaced,” Lindsey said late Monday afternoon. “We’ll have two waves of really intense rainfall. Actually, the second front could combine with the primary front by the time it reaches us. The bottom line is, it’s going to be really stormy.”
He predicted the heaviest rain and highest winds would hit the northern Santa Barbara County area between 10 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, but as of 4 p.m., sustained winds at Diablo Canyon hit 42 mph, with gusts reaching 51 mph.
He noted southwesterly seas from 9 to 11 feet will make boating hazardous and threaten south-facing harbors like Port San Luis.
He said aircraft at Santa Maria Public Airport also will be landing and taking off in the opposite direction from their usual southeast-to-northwest pattern due to the 180-degree shift in wind direction Tuesday.
Slow, blustery start
Light rain, driven by high, gusting winds, began dampening the area Monday morning.
As of 4 p.m., rainfall amounts were less than one-tenth of an inch at most of the locations reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
Rainfall totals at that point were 0.03 of an inch in Santa Maria and Buellton, 0.04 in Casmalia, 0.06 at Cachuma Lake, 0.08 in Guadalupe, 0.10 in Lompoc and 0.21 on San Marcos Pass.
That was just enough to slicken the roadways. Two crashes were reported in Santa Maria and on Highway 166, but it was unclear if high winds or rain-slicked pavement played a factor in either one.
The first crash was reported at 10 a.m. on Highway 135 just south of Lakeview Road, where a silver Dodge Dart collided with a white Audi, causing one to roll over onto its roof, although it was unclear if anyone was injured.
The second crash shut down Highway 166 for a time after a westbound semi-truck hauling two 53-foot trailers loaded with aggregate materials apparently swerved into the oncoming lane and back, causing the rear trailer to flip onto its side, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Report Page and emergency radio traffic.
Although the driver was uninjured, the semi-truck came to a stop partially on the shoulder and the first trailer blocking the westbound lane, with the overturned trailer blocking three-fourths of the eastbound lane.
It took several hours to move the overturned trailer, which the CHP page reported weighed 12,500 pounds, while Caltrans directed one-way alternating traffic around the debris.
Several other minor crashes were reported throughout the day, and at one point, cows were loose on Highway 166 near Tepusquet Road.
Health warnings
The County Public Health Department warned the public against playing, swimming and surfing in creeks and the ocean near creeks and stormwater outfall pipes for three days after the storm ends.
Because storm water is untreated, contact with it can increase the risk for developing rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea from high levels of bacteria and pollutants.
Sport fishermen also were advised to wait at least 10 days to harvest shellfish, which could have high levels of bacteria, pesticides, herbicides and motor oil that were flushed into the ocean.
The Central Coast is expected to dry out Wednesday before another but far weaker storm front moves through on Thursday.
Lindsey said that storm is forecast to deposit one-tenth to one-third of an inch, then the area will be dry and clear through the weekend.
“Then on [Dec.] 21st and 22nd, another storm should bring us a pretty decent amount of rain, 1 to 2 or 3 inches,” Lindsey said. “And we’ll get more rain again Christmas Eve, probably something like 1 to 2 inches.
“The significant thing about that storm is we’ll have snow levels down to like 2,500 feet,” he said.
