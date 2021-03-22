You have permission to edit this article.
Power restored to 3,200 in Lompoc after mylar balloon causes outage
Power restored to 3,200 in Lompoc after mylar balloon causes outage

A mylar balloon caught in an electric line caused a power outage on Monday afternoon that affected an estimated 3,200 residents.

 Courtesy of Lompoc City Fire Department.

Power has been restored for an estimated 3,200 customers in the southeast section of Lompoc after a mylar balloon floated into an electric line, sparking both the outage and fire in a nearby tree and fence. 

The outage, which began shortly after 2 p.m. Monday and impacted the area of 6th and 7th streets between College and Maple avenues, was restored at about 4:10 p.m. 

Lompoc Fire Department crews extinguished the blaze.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

