Power restored to 3,200 in Lompoc after mylar balloon causes outage

Power has been restored for an estimated 3,200 customers in the southeast section of Lompoc after a mylar balloon floated into an electric line, sparking both the outage and fire in a nearby tree and fence.
The outage, which began shortly after 2 p.m. Monday and impacted the area of 6th and 7th streets between College and Maple avenues, was restored at about 4:10 p.m.
Lompoc Fire Department crews extinguished the blaze.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
