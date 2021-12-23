Crews extricated a pregnant female trapped in a Porsche Thursday following a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The collision was reported shortly before noon in the 2300 block of Highway 154, in between Live Oak Camp and the Cachuma Lake entrance.

A white commercial van collided with a black Porsche that was heading in the opposite direction along Highway 154, according to scanner traffic.

California Highway Patrol officials closed both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 154 for approximately 30 minutes to allow extrication before reopening the highway at about 12:45 p.m.

Several first responder units were called to the scene, including fire crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and and CalSTAR, although the helicopter was canceled due to the weather, according to the scanner.