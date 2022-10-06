A prescribed burn is planned as early as mid-October on 1,600 acres near Los Olivos to eliminate wildland fuels, a spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Thursday.

An exact date for the prescribed burn has not been set but will take place when weather conditions are expected to blow smoke away from population centers, said spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Sage scrub and oak woodlands will be burned between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Road to reduce the risk of wildfire to the school as well as Woodstock Ranch and Oak Trail Estates residential communities, Safechuck said.

Prescribed fires usually burn slowly and are monitored by firefighters, but they remove fuels like dry grass, leaves, twigs, downed tree limbs, weeds, brush and other forest debris that can feed out-of-control wildfires.

They also do less damage to soils, roots and seeds than wildfires because they burn with less intense heat.

The burn will take place over four to five consecutive days, and once the first burn day is selected, an advisory will be issued, Safechuck said.

Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District will review the smoke management plan and provide conditions to minimize smoke impacts.

But Safechuck noted that because of changing wind and other weather conditions, it’s hard to predict which areas of the county might be most affected by smoke, so he advised residents who smell or see smoke in their area to use common sense to protect themselves from its impacts.

He also advised motorists to drive with caution in the burn area.

The prescribed burn is being planned and coordinated by County Fire and the Santa Barbara County APCD as well as the air pollution control districts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties and the San Joaquin Valley and the California Air Resources Board.

For more information about air quality, visit www.ourair.org. For more information about the County Fire Department, visit https://sbcfire.com.