A prescribed burn for training purposes will be conducted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos between early November and mid-December, a department spokesman said.
Approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned to train new County Fire personnel and new Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association members, said County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.
The burn, which will occur over one to two days, will begin when the weather conditions are favorable to direct smoke away from population centers, Safechuck said.
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District staff will review the smoke management plan and provide conditions to minimize smoke impacts in the county, and once the burn day has been selected, an advisory will be issued, he said.
But Safechuck said due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn.
When residents can smell or see smoke, they should use common sense to avoid harmful health effects like avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and remaining indoors as much as possible.
Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires but reduce fuels such as dry grasses, dead trees, downed limbs and other forest debris, thus helping prevent the spread of wildfires, Safechuck said.
Because the burn cooler, they can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.
To view a statewide prescribed burn map, visit https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.