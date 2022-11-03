A prescribed burn is planned for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December, Santa Barbara County Fire announced Tuesday.
Once the burn day has been selected and a media advisory is issued, approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned over one to two days, officials said.
The prescribed burn in particular is purposed for training of new Santa Barbara County Fire personnel and new Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association members, officials said.
Prescribed burns are conducted to help prevent the spread of wildfires which officials say can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
While prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires, officials suggest precautions be taken by citizens to reduce any harmful health effects from smoke, including limiting outdoor activities when smoke is visible or can be smelled.
Officials noted that prescribed burns are informed by Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District staff who review the Smoke Management Plan that analyze weather and air quality conditions favorable to minimizing smoke impacts and directing smoke away from population centers.
If the conditions are not as desired, officials said the burn will be rescheduled.
However, due to changing winds and weather conditions, officials say it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn.
Those sensitive to smoke — especially children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions — are asked to consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.
Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.
The prescribed burn is being planned and coordinated by County Fire and new Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association members as well as the air pollution control districts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties and the San Joaquin Valley and the California Air Resources Board.
For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org
For more information about the County Fire Department, visit sbcfire.com