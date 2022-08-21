Arriving with a warrant, FBI agents searched the Florida mansion of the ex-president, looking for documents that had been improperly removed from the White House.

A few of his supporters gathered outside the residence, complaining that it was a political hatchet job intended to keep him out of office.

A reporter asked, “Don’t you think there could be a reason for it?” to which a woman replied, “It’s not even a matter of think; I know there’s no good reason. I know it in my heart and I know it in my spirit; he has never lied about anything!”

That’s when I went — Whoa!

This person is off the deep end, beyond delusional; not because they’re for or against a particular person, party or policy, but because they think there is actually anyone out there who has never lied, let alone that guy.

The old story used to be that the father of our country, George Washington, never told a lie. Guess what? That’s a lie made up by some preacher who wrote a biography of our first president, and was trying to teach morality and sell a few books.

Our 16th president, whom most regard as the greatest we’ve had, carries the nickname “Honest Abe,” but he lied too — to Southerners on the campaign trail, saying they need not worry about him interfering with their slaves, and to the members of his party and his cabinet, regarding peace negotiations with the Confederacy.

In my lifetime, Eisenhower lied about the U.S. not flying spy missions over the Soviet Union, until they shot down one of our planes and captured the pilot ... and then he had to cop to it.

Kennedy lied about Cuba and his health, if not also his extramarital affairs. LBJ lied about Vietnam; Nixon lied about Watergate; Ford lied about his voting record; Carter lied about Bert Lance; and Reagan lied about Iran-Contra, saying, “I did not trade arms for hostages in Iran,” later adding, “My heart and my best intentions still tell me that’s true, but the facts and the evidence tell me it is not.” This reminds me of that saying, 'Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?'

H.W. Bush lied about taxes and the reasons for invading Iraq and Kuwait; Clinton lied about having “sexual relations with that woman”; "Dubya" lied about weapons of mass destruction; Obama lied about “Fast and Furious”; and Trump and Biden, well, go ahead and pick out whichever ones you want.

The point is, presidents lie (as do kings, queens, chairmen, chancellors, counselors, coaches, teachers, therapists, priests, pastors, cops, criminals, old people, young people, rich and poor people — of all sizes, shapes, colors, backgrounds, dispositions and orientations) because they are people, and people lie — for all sorts of reasons.

Sometimes it’s to avoid an uncomfortable situation, or to protect someone, or to not hurt someone’s feelings, or because of friendship or family, a financial stake or a security matter or a timing issue, or to enhance a story, or puff up an image, or to try and add clout and credibility.

I sometimes wonder if it’s a genetic thing; if people are more or less predisposed to lying, or if it’s a learned behavior, like manners or hygiene. Or maybe we weren’t taught not to do it, which calls into question what we think about lying and how we assess the consequences of it.

In the past, a lie publicly exposed would be admitted, whereas now, denial is a strategy that undermines the truth.

We often hear and talk these days about the virtues of authenticity and the benefits of “living an authentic life,” which means being true, comfortable, confident, courageous and according to our conscience. It seems pretty clear that one way to get there is to reduce the instances of lying — to others and to ourselves.

