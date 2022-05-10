Gay pride will come out in Solvang June 25 when the city hosts the first Santa Ynez Valley Pride Event and Parade.
Solvang City Council members Monday voted 4-0, with Councilman Jim Thomas absent, to give the green light to applicants Adriana Reyes of People Helping People and Golzar Meamar, CEO of SYV Pride.
The event will include a festival, live band and/or DJ in Solvang Park's gazebo, three or four food trucks, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.
City Manager Xenia Bradford said the application had already been vetted by the Tourism Advisory Committee which unanimously recommended approval.
There were some murmurs of concern about the event, not the least of which came from Councilman Robert Clarke, once a resident of San Francisco who said he was well aware of Pride.
“Will there be naked people on the floats? There’s a lot of kids in this town, and I really don’t want to see people twerking half naked on floats in Solvang,” Clarke said.
After the snickering subsided, Meamar assured Clarke the event will be designed with youth in mind.
“No, this is not going to look like the San Francisco parade, at least not this year, and we really are centering this around the youth, so no naked people in the floats,” she said.
The associated weeklong Pride celebration begins June 22 with a welcome party at Dana V Wines and wraps up June 26 with a drag brunch at Craft House at Corque.
“We aren’t asking drag queens to tone down their acts, but, no, they’re not going to be naked, either,” Meamar said.
One community member, identified only as “Mary,” voiced her opposition to the event which she said was inappropriately timed given “everything this country has been going through with human trafficking and child trafficking.”
She said as a victim of abuse and now a mother, “this kind of thing going on” was hard to hear.
“I have nothing against that agenda. People have free will to do. But taking it out into the public, I don’t know if the timing is right. God will not be mocked. You answer to a higher position. All of us do,” she said.
Invoking the name of God raised the hackles for at least one of the few other Solvang residents in the audience.
“To equate pedophilia with a Pride event is problematic for me, and especially with everything being so tumultuous … what we should be doing is supporting one another and lifting each other up. And when the name of God is invoked, it should be one of love and support and collaboration and community, and I believe that’s what this event is bringing to the community …,” said Vashti Wilson, an Air Force veteran, retired math/science teacher and organizer of the city’s Juneteenth Celebration.
Solvang Police Chief Garrett TeSlaa also took to the podium in support of the event.
“… There is nothing to suggest that human trafficking has anything to do with the LGBTQ community, and I’ve been working with these people already on this event and I’m excited for them. I’m excited to attend it myself,” TeSlaa said.
He added the department will work with organizers to ensure nudity during the public is “not even an issue.”
In other action, the council voted 4-0, with Thomas absent to:
— Maintain the Skytt Mesa Landscape and Lighting District assessment at $1,296 per lot for fiscal year 2022-23;
— Send a 30-day notice canceling the marketing services contract with Cogs & Marvel in preparation for the restructuring of marketing operations. During the 30-day gap between the cancellation of the contract and possible acceptance of new contract after the RFP process, the city’s Public Works Department, existing city staff and subcontractors will handle the remaining duties surrounding scheduled city-sponsored events;
— Adopt a resolution correcting funding amounts for the Low-Carbon Transit Operations Program funds of $152,002. The funds for the Santa Ynez Valley Transit Bus and Charging Infrastructure Project will support the completion of the Lot 4 and 5 electric vehicle charging station currently in the design phase and expected to be completed by the end of 2023;
— Amend the contract with Meridian Consultants LLC and GSI Water Solutions Inc in the amount of $146,700 for participation in and preparation for the city river wells project administrative hearing.