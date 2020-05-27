Protesters challenge proposal to demolish Solvang vets hall, build hotels; Council continues public comment

Solvang City Council members got an earful during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider a proposal for a mixed-use development that calls for, among other things, the demolition of Veterans Memorial Hall.

The proposal also drew dozens of sign-toting protestors outside City Hall in the hours leading up to the meeting.

“Don’t rip the heart out of Solvang for the price of a few dollars promised to you by a developer. By ripping out the heart of Solvang that is the Vets Hall, that is what you are doing,” said Andreas Pyper.

According to city staff, development of the 7-acre site bordered by Mission Drive (Highway 246), Pine Street, Maple Avenue and Alisal Road has been discussed by city councils since 2008. Development at or near the hall was again addressed during the 2019-20 budget cycle goal-setting sessions and “at least four public meetings on the City Visioning Process,” according to Mayor Ryan Toussaint.

The project was proposed just before the COVID-19 shutdown as a partnership with developer Ed St. George, who owns “the old lumberyard” at 1783 and 1793 Mission Drive. It calls for the construction of 112 guest rooms in two hotels, 36,000 to 49,000 square feet of commercial space, 105 to 181 housing units, and 300 to 400 parking spaces on about 5 acres of city- and county-owned property and 2.19 acres of privately held property.