Protesters gather in Lompoc to rally against death of George Floyd

Protesters work with signs in Lompoc during a protest Tuesday afternoon against police brutality stemming from the death of George Floyd in Mi…
At least a few hundred #Lompoc residents are marching from Ryon Park to police station to protest injustice. A lot of emotions swirling. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/jTN7yBTHHz— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
#Lompoc resident DeVika Stalling calls for peace ahead of march to police station. ##LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/UDAiXG4uhV— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
A #Lompoc resident breaks up while talking about injustice during rally at Ryon Park. Crowd calling for unity. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/9QJ7lL7Xvu— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
Marchers arrive at #Lompoc police station for rally. Crowd at 400-500, at least. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/rkjfWvyXmz— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
More from the scene at the #Lompoc police station right now. Crowd taking knee to honor former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who peacefully protested against injustice. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/SO0YZRVWOj— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
Crowd calling on #Lompoc police officers to come and join them. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/ztu7tr3yUl— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
Drum circle going on right now as #Lompoc protest/rally continues at police station. Community members call for end to racial injustice. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/ynlcnAN5jq— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
#Lompoc protest/rally now moving back to H Street. Crowd energized, but peaceful and supportive of each other. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/BZxqMzlp1A— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
Many of the #Lompoc protesters continued march and rally to Albertsons shopping center on North H. Crowd continues call for end of racial injustice. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/E7187FkE6f— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
Powerful scene as protesters remain united. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/hWHyHh0H2g— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
#Lompoc resident makes emotional opening statement as community members gather at Ryon Park to kick off tonight's protest. Group set to walk from park to Lompoc Police Station. (Warning: NSFW language) #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/E5VzoIkR4W— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 3, 2020
