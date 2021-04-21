Public Health Department investigates COVID-19 death of vaccinated teacher, coach

Longtime Central Coast physical education teacher and football coach Mark Grosz's death from COVID-19 is raising questions about the continued risk of illness after vaccination as health officials investigate.

The Santa Margarita resident died on April 18 at the age of 60 following a monthlong battle with COVID-19, which involved treatment via ventilator in the intensive care unit.

However, just a month earlier on March 10, he posted on Facebook that he had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, cases of COVID-19 following a vaccination are rare but have happened in the county.

"While testing positive for COVID-19 is not a common occurrence after vaccination, it does happen and we investigate every case. We do not track the number of these complaints or cases, but we do follow up," Shoresman said.

Grosz posted on his Facebook page that he received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 10, and by March 25, shared that he was battling the disease in the hospital. While he was discharged after 13 days, he wound up back in the hospital on April 10 with low oxygen levels, and died eight days later.

Shoresman said while Grosz's case did not meet meet the criteria for a potential adverse effect from a COVID-19 vaccine, the county still consulted the California Department of Public Health since it was an "unusual situation."

At this time, his death is not to believed be related to an adverse vaccine side effect, she said.