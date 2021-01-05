Public Health officials: Santa Barbara County's COVID situation is 'dire'

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave a grim overview of the county's COVID-19 status Tuesday, describing the debilitating effects of record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations on the local health care system and the need for the public to avoid high-risk activities.

"In light of our current situation, I am at a loss. I honestly don’t know what to say anymore," county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said. "I understand that people are tired of the pandemic, but denial of the facts will only make things worse."

With 172 individuals now hospitalized for COVID-19, including 55 in the intensive care unit, county hospitals are activating their surge capacity and delaying nonurgent procedures to maintain space for patients, Ansorg said.

According to county data, the county's adjusted ICU capacity, which measures the number of available staffed adult ICU beds based on the current number of COVID-19 patients, is less than 1%, with the actual ICU rate — including neonatal and pediatric ICU beds — currently at 8.4%.

Per the state's adjusted ICU capacity formula, counties using over 30% of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients must adjust their capacity rate downward by 0.5% for every 1% over the 30% mark, according to county data.

If the situation continues to worsen, Ansorg said, hospitals may have to continue limiting their acceptance of patients, and ambulances may need to take patients to an urgent care before an emergency room if the situation allows.