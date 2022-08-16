Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public input to identify additional sites for future electric vehicle charging stations in six Central Coast counties including Santa Barbara.

Electric vehicles are said to be essential to the fight against climate change, propelling local agencies to increase the number of vehicle charging stations available, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communities, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.

“Electric cars are the future of transportation and the number of these vehicles on the road continues to grow,” said Das Williams, SBCAG board chair. “We want to make charging as effortless as possible and need the public’s help to identify opportunities to make it even better and easier to charge on the fly.”

The goal is to identify ideal locations in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties via the live Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy mapping tool.

Public input gathered via the tool will help create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy, which will aid in the adoption of zero emission vehicles in the region, the spokeswoman said.

The interactive mapping tool can be accessed by the public through October at www.bit.ly/CCZEV.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Association of Monterey Bay Governments and San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, along with the six counties, have partnered to develop the strategy.

The public can find more information on the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy at www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com.

A quick video tutorial on how to use the interactive mapping tool is also available at www.bit.ly/InteractiveMapVideo.