Solvang City Council members questioned city staff Monday after learning the Downtown Plaza Concept public workshop held July 18 did not include any of the council members’ recommendations.
“None of these ideas were ideas that were proffered by our city council. This was either staff and/or consultants,” Mayor Charlie Uhrig said.
Council concerns were raised after City Manager Xenia Bradford gave her report on the workshop. There, the city sought community input on a conceptual pedestrian precinct in the village.
Bradford confirmed the proposals were developed by herself, Public Works Director Roger Olds and city consultant DKS. Her written staff report emphasized “the information presented today is not a specific project proposal. If a program to develop a downtown plaza is ultimately adopted by the City Council, it will be included in the General Plan and will lead to a specific project development process in the future.”
According to the staff report, the city adopted an optional community design element in 1987 to preserve “the unique and authentic Danish/Northern European architecture of Solvang.” The plaza is being considered for potential inclusion in the general plan update.
Before adoption, the concept would be reviewed by the General Plan Advisory Committee, Design Review Committee, Planning Commission, and City Council.
Bradford said about 28 people checked in to the public workshop held at Solvang Park. Most were from Solvang; one was from Santa Ynez. In addition, several people did not identify themselves. Staff approximated 35 people participated at the event.
Six street closure options and other hybrid options were presented during the workshop. Traffic counts made available as a result of COVID-19 street closures, were also made available, she said.
In addition, an online survey showed 380 unique visitors, of whom 48 left comments, and 39 filled out the survey. Most visitors identified as residents or business owners.
Among respondents, 46 identified as their preferred option closure of Copenhagen from Atterdag to Alisal.
Council Member Robert Clarke asked if the $3 million cost of such an endeavor had been included in the workshop discussion.
“What we didn’t put in any of these is what it would cost to do any one of them … ‘If you want this, do you think the city should spend $3 million for it.’ I think that would change a lot of opinions. I’m concerned,” Council Member Mark Infanti said.
Bradford said the workshop was conceptual, not for any particular build.
“At this point we don’t have a number in mind and there’s also no real project in mind,” Bradford said.
Council Member Jim Thomas added the top selection would result in the loss of 89 parking spaces including cutting off access to the city parking lot.
Riding on one city resident’s comment that some European cities don’t focus on parking at all, Clarke noted he has also experienced the European culture which places emphasis on pedestrian and mass transit.
The council also unanimously approved a consent agenda including:
- Approval of Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration to be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Solvang Park. Per the application, the festival will include two food vendors, live music including mariachi and banda, live performance by Ballet Folklórico, and no alcohol sales;
- Appointment of Christina Ciaccio to the Tourism Advisory Committee;
- Adoption of a resolution modifying the State Two Drought Regulation to define the “benchmark year” to ensure that only pre-COVID-19 consumption levels are captured in the base year;
- Funding in the amount of $41,650 for the Santa Ynez Valley Transit five-year development plan;
- Amending set pay ranges and benefits for unrepresented employees effective Aug. 1 at an increased cost of $53,000 to the city. The new agreement includes 4 percent cost of living increase, increase in housing allowance from $500 to $600 monthly; increase in health insurance benefit for employee only to $1,000 per month; increased insurance opt out cash benefit from $600 to $800 per month; increased vacation leave for 1-5 years tenured employees from 6.6 hours accrual to 8 hours accrual monthly.