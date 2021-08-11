It's almost time for the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, and Saturday night's 2021 Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner will be one of the first events.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition and the postponement of this year’s event, the rodeo returns for its four-day run over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
“We are so happy to be back,” said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. “We’ve waited too long for this.”
The Elks Rodeo Queen competition while held virtually last year, is also back in person.
“We have four amazing young women working hard to win this year’s queen competition,” said Sterling, who is also the longtime chairman of the Elks Rodeo Queen Committee. “We’re having a dinner Saturday night for our candidates. It’s open to the public and we’d love to have everyone come out to the lodge (1309 North Bradley) to meet them.”
This year’s hopefuls include Faith Totorica, a junior at Righetti High, representing the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis; Chloe LeMaire, a Righetti senior, representing the United Way of Santa Maria; Avery Nelson, a senior at St. Joseph High, representing St. Joseph; and Isabelle Gamino, a Pioneer Valley senior, representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
“They’ve all be working hard for the last few months with different fundraising events,” said Sterling. “Faith had a fishing derby and a bicycle run, Isabelle had a shotgun drawing and a pizza night, Chloe had a raffle for a 1965 Mustang and Avery had a raffle for a new Corvette. There have been several golf tournaments and fundraising dinners. The girls have all been really busy.”
Also on hand will be the 2020 queen and her court.
“Even though we had to cancel last year’s rodeo, we still had the queen competition,” said Sterling. “It was really difficult because the girls had to do all their fundraising virtually but they did it.
“They raised a total of $440,059 which was amazing. I don’t know how they did it.”
Faith DeBrum, representing VTC, is the 2020 queen. Sabrina Dana (United Way) and Anna Kuykendall (St. Joseph) make up her court.
“Those girls didn’t get to have a rodeo experience last year so we’re making sure they get it this year,” said Sterling. “They’ll be at dinner Saturday night, they’ll join this year’s girls in the parade and in the queen’s box seats during each of the four rodeo performances. It may have taken us an extra year but they’ll be a big part of this year’s rodeo.”
The Queen Kickoff and Auction Dinner begins Saturday at 5 p.m.
Dinner tickets cost $30 per person. Tickets are available online at elksrec.com or at the Elks Rodeo office, 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite H. For more information or to purchase tickets over the phone, call the rodeo office at (805) 925-4125.
