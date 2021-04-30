Racial gaps in vaccine access widen across Santa Barbara County

Despite the offering of COVID-19 vaccines being higher than ever, racial disparities in vaccine access are worsening in Santa Barbara County as the rate of vaccinated Latinx and Hispanic residents continues to lag behind White residents.

The trend in vaccine access has seen ups and downs — in February, Latinx residents were vaccinated at half the rate of White residents but by early April faced a vaccination rate gap of just 3%, according to county data.

Now, at the end of April, the gap has widened, with Latinx and Hispanic residents' share of doses trailing behind that of White residents by around 11%.

According to county vaccine data as of April 30, Hispanic and Latinx residents, who make up around 48% of the county population, have received 32% of administered vaccine doses, while White residents have received 43%, equal to their representation of the county population.

However, racial and ethnic data is also missing for 15% of all people who have received doses, close to 32,000 people, according to county data.