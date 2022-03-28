After three months of hot, dry weather and a day of buffeting high winds, moderate to heavy rain that fell Monday finally brought some slight relief to drought-parched Santa Barbara County.

Strong to gale-force southeasterly winds ranging from 32 to 48 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, battered the area Sunday afternoon and evening as a prelude to the cold front that rolled in around midnight, meteorologists said.

Then the front dropped anywhere from just under a half-inch to more than 2 inches of rain in various parts of the county, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, before the rain stopped around sunrise Monday.

Clear skies returned Monday morning after the cold front moved through, but then a surface low and upper level trough following behind it brought clouds and more rain shortly after noon.

Forecasters said they expected showers with possible thunderstorms to continue through Monday night.

The rain brought an end to some of the driest first months of any year on record for the Central Coast.

“We’re now in the driest January and February in over 100 years,” Ray Stokes, executive director of the Central Coast Water Authority, said Monday afternoon. “Of course, it’s raining right now, but that’s not going to pull us out of our [water supply] problem.”

In fact, this could be the driest first three months in 152 years at Cal Poly’s Irrigation Training & Research Center.

“The previous most-parched start to the year was in 1972, when 1.89 inches fell between the beginning of January and the end of March, followed by 2 inches in 1984 and 2.45 inches in 2015, according to Cal Poly’s Irrigation Training & Research Center, whose rainfall records go back since 1870,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

Since Jan. 1 this year, the center has recorded just 1 inch of rain, Lindsey said Monday afternoon.

“I don’t think we will get much more rain at Cal Poly today or through the end of March,” he added.

Water purveyors said they don’t expect an inch or two of rainfall will have any impact on the county’s reservoirs or groundwater because the soil is just too dry, and it will soak up all the moisture before it can run off or percolate down to the basins.

However, County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said the rain could raise the level of wildland live fuel moisture just enough to push the onset of critical fire conditions back by a couple of weeks.

“We would need 5 to 10 inches of rain to make a dent in the water table,” Hazard added.

The Flood Control District said as of 8 a.m. Monday, the storm brought countywide rainfall to 67% of normal, or average, for the water year to date.

The current water year began Sept. 1 last year and will end Aug. 31 this year.

If the county receives no more rain after this storm, it would end the water year with 59% of the normal, or average, annual rainfall, according to the Flood Control District.

As of Monday morning, Cachuma Lake was holding 88,676 acre-feet of water, or 46% of its capacity, while Gibraltar Reservoir was holding 2,754 acre-feet, or 58.7% of its capacity.