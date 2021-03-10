Rain returns to Santa Barbara County along with thunderstorms, hail, snow

“‘Convection’ just means movement,” Lindsey explained. “When you have an upper-level low, there’s a lot of cold air up there, and that cold air falls. At the same time, the sun warms the Earth’s surface, which causes the air to flow upward.

“When it ascends, it reaches its dew point and forms cumulus clouds,” he said. “You get really unstable air, and all that movement creates friction, which causes thunderstorms, and thunderstorms produce heavy winds, lightning and hail.”

Daytime temperatures Wednesday only reached the upper 40s in some North County areas.

Lindsey said the storm brought various areas periods of sunshine as well as periods “when extremely heavy rain fell … which is so typical of convective air.”

“Depending on where you are, it can make a big difference in the amount of rain you get,” he added. “If you happen to be right under one of those cells, you can get a lot of rain.”

Eastern Santa Maria was under one of those cells early Wednesday morning when a downpour, punctuated by a rumble of thunder, left some city streets covered with large puddles and gutters full of flowing water for a short time.

The rain led to the usual collection of fender-benders on the county’s roads, most of them minor.

Wet pavement could have been a factor in a crash about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday that killed a 21-year-old Guadalupe woman on southbound Highway 101 just north of the Highway 1 interchange near Gaviota, but the California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause.