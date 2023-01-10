The major storm that battered Santa Barbara County on Monday set creeks and rivers flowing and pumped up reservoirs with runoff from ground already saturated after more than a week of rain.
That influx of water will help alleviate the drought that has gripped the area for years, and more rain is on the way, although not in the volumes seen Monday, officials said during Tuesday's Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting.
County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said Eric Boltz, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard, told him the 6 inches that fell on the South Coast Monday and more than 12 inches on the mountain peaks set records.
Monday’s rainfall brought the countywide total to 274% of the average rainfall to date in the water year, which began Sept. 1 and will end Aug. 31, and to 101% of normal for the entire water year, according to the County Flood Control District.
Hartwig said Cachuma Lake rose from 37% of capacity last week to 68% of capacity Monday, or the equivalent of 22 billion gallons of water.
But the County Flood Control District placed Cacuma’s storage at 135.764 acre-feet, or 70.4% of its 192,978 acre-foot capacity.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.
Scott McGolpin, director of the Public Works Department, said the level of the lake came up 32 feet, rising at 2 feet an hour Monday and 1 foot an hour as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Twitchell, which was built to control flooding and recharge the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin, was holding 32,680 acre-feet, or 16.8% of its 194,171 acre-foot capacity, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Flood Control District.
Gibraltar Reservoir, which supplies water to Santa Barbara, was holding 4,955 acre-feet, or 105% of its capacity, and was likely spilling into the Santa Ynez River that feeds Cachuma Lake.
At the peak of the storm, rain was falling at rates of one-half to eight-tenths of an inch per hour in most areas and 1.56 inches an hour at San Marcos Pass, McGolpin said.
Santa Ynez River was flowing at 20,000 cubic feet per second Monday, and the Sisquoc River, which feeds the Santa Maria River, was flowing at 25,000 cubic feet per second.
Hartwig noted creeks and rivers are running very fast and their banks are weak, so he warned the public to avoid the edges that could collapse and dump them into swift water.
County officials also warned people to be wary of trees and power poles that could fall because of the saturated soil.
Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said given the rate Cachuma Lake is filling, there’s a chance it could spill this week, and he asked who would make the decision on prereleases.
McGolpin said the Bureau of Reclamation would use the rate of inflow to make the determination to release water before the lake spills.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done that, so that would be nice to see that happen this year,” McGolpin added.
Some rainfall totals for the two-day storm, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, as recorded by the Flood Control District were 5.48 inches in Buellton, 7.33 inches at Bradbury Dam, 2.56 inches in Cuyama and 6.80 inches on Figueroa Mountain.
Totals for other areas included 5.57 inches in Lompoc, 5.50 inches in Los Alamos, 17.27 inches on San Marcos Pass, 3.49 inches in Santa Maria, 6.49 inches in Santa Ynez and 4.92 inches in Sisquoc.
McGolpin said the forecast for the rest of the week is for light rain, with another storm Saturday and Sunday expected to drop 1 to 2 inches.