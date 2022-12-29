An atmospheric river is riding up and over a high-pressure ridge along the eastern Pacific Ocean to bring cloudy skies and light showers to the Central Coast through Friday, with rainfall totals expected to be less than a quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Los Angeles.

But a significant storm forecast for Saturday and Saturday night will bring peak rainfall amid New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The storm will “carry some punch with it, especially in upslope areas,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said. “Models continue to show low-level south-to-southwest winds up to 50 knots, which will generate a significant upslope orographic enhancement to it over the coastal foothills and mountains.

“So while most coastal areas are expected to receive around an inch of rain with this system, foothills and mountains will likely total two to four times that amount.”

The heaviest rainfall is predicted to hit San Luis Obispo County on Saturday afternoon and Santa Barbara County that evening.

As the cold front moves through, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, and rainfall rates could range from half an inch to three-quarters of an inch per hour during the peak periods, the National Weather Service said.

As a result, some minor flooding may take place in urban streets and low-lying areas, forecasters warned.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said sandbags are available at Fire Station 31 in Buellton and the Santa Maria Flood Control Shop.

More information about sandbags is available at www.countyofsb.org/2219/Sandbags.

Rainfall is expected to taper off around midnight Saturday, with New Year’s Day being mostly sunny, with temperatures around 60 degrees in the coastal valleys, but breezy through most of northern Santa Barbara County.

Monday is expected to begin clear but cold, with temperatures reaching only into the mid-50s in coastal valleys.

That won’t be the end of wet conditions, however, as forecasters are calling for a chance of light showers Monday afternoon and evening, with the rainy weather expected to extend at least until Thursday.

Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey agreed that wet weather is likely to persist for a while, based on the upper-level winds.

“Renowned Central Coast meteorologist Rea Strange told me countless times that when the westerlies — upper-air westerly winds — develop across the Pacific [it] is a sure sign of a prolonged wet pattern for California,” Lindsey said.

National Weather Service forecasters also said there’s a strong possibility of another significant storm hitting the area next weekend.