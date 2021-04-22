Rancheros Visitadores' ride into Solvang postponed until October

The Rancheros Visitadores have postponed their annual ride into Solvang, making it the second consecutive year in its 91-year history that a sea of cowboys clad in pink won't journey on horseback in the springtime.
Unlike last years' event, which was canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 ride will be delayed until October and will not include a gathering at Old Mission Santa Inés, according to Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara executive director.
Willis noted that further details will be announced later.
Traditionally, the 60-mile ride into Solvang along Alisal Road to Old Mission Santa Inés brings more than 750 cowboys adorned in pink — for Breast Cancer Awareness — on horseback and in horse-drawn carriages from 37 states and six countries.
The annual event has for the past nine years raised funds to help support critical breast cancer programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center that, according to Willis, has raised $1.26 million as of April 2020.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
