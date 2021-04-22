You have permission to edit this article.
Rancheros Visitadores' ride into Solvang postponed until October
  • Updated
050518-syv-news-rancheros-visitadores-ride 016.jpg
Members of Los Rancheros Visitadores ride through Solvang in May 2018 as part of a fundraiser for breast cancer research. This year's ride has been postponed until the fall after being canceled in 2020.

 David DuBransky, staff file

The Rancheros Visitadores have postponed their annual ride into Solvang, making it the second consecutive year in its 91-year history that a sea of cowboys clad in pink won't journey on horseback in the springtime.

Unlike last years' event, which was canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 ride will be delayed until October and will not include a gathering at Old Mission Santa Inés, according to Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara executive director.

Willis noted that further details will be announced later.

Traditionally, the 60-mile ride into Solvang along Alisal Road to Old Mission Santa Inés brings more than 750 cowboys adorned in pink — for Breast Cancer Awareness — on horseback and in horse-drawn carriages from 37 states and six countries. 

The annual event has for the past nine years raised funds to help support critical breast cancer programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center that, according to Willis, has raised $1.26 million as of April 2020.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

