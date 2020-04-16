Rare blood treatment puts Melissa Meza on COVID-19 recovery track

On Wednesday, the day of Louis and Melissa's 24th wedding anniversary, Louis said he was able to talk to his wife using Facetime with the help of hospital staff.

"I got to Facetime her this morning, and she responded. She opened her eyes and when I told her, 'happy anniversary,' she tried to speak. It was really impressive," he said.

Louis himself was hospitalized with the virus for six days in March as he struggled to breathe and coughed up blood before finally improving. The same day he was discharged, however, Melissa was admitted to urgent care for COVID-19 and put on a ventilator.

Since then, Louis has posted videos on Facebook to share updates about his wife's status and share precautions, reaching thousands of people who have become invested in the Santa Maria family's journey.

In his Tuesday video, the father of two reinforced that the virus should be taken seriously, especially seeing the impact it has had on his family.

“I want to remind everybody that this has been 17 days that she’s been going through this. So for all those people who still don’t think this is that serious, it is serious. You still need to stay home … we are not out of the woods yet,” Louis said.