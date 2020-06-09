Raring to reopen: Mother-daughter duo purchases Lompoc's South Side Coffee Co.

In the early 1990s, when her daughter Halle was still a baby, Heather Bedford gave serious consideration to opening her own coffee shop in downtown Lompoc.

Just a year after Bedford ultimately passed on pursuing that opportunity, a pair of women purchased the same Old Town building she had been contemplating and opened South Side Coffee Co., which has gone on to become one of the city’s most popular gathering spaces.

Although nearly three decades have passed since Bedford initially considered opening her own shop, she and her now-adult daughter Halle now are set to see the idea through.

Bedford and Halle Dyer, a mother-daughter duo with deep roots in the Lompoc business community, purchased South Side Coffee Co., located at 105 South H St., this month from original owner Julie Biolley and Stacy Lowthorp, who had co-owned the business with Biolley since 2013.

Dyer, who has worked at South Side for the past six years, including the past four as a manager, said she was excited to take over what she considers a Lompoc institution.

“I feel like South Side has been a part of Lompoc for so long and [I] want to continue that welcoming atmosphere to locals and tourists,” she said. “I feel as though we are a place where a lot of people can feel at home and I think that’s so special about our place.”

The business, which sells food in addition to its beverage offerings, has been closed since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dyer and Bedford, who said they intend to run the shop as a family business, are in the process of reopening, with Dyer eyeing June 22 — her birthday — as a best-case target date. They said they’d like to open by July, at the latest.