The headline, “a warning about the economy,” set the tone and right away, you knew it wasn’t good.

Sales are down at big retail stores — and that’s bad for all of us, or so they would have us believe.

Of course, I interpreted it a little differently; like maybe people are improving, becoming smarter and wiser; maybe they’re getting tired of running up their credit cards buying things they don’t really need; maybe they’re deciding to exercise a little self-control and cut back a little on spending.

In fact, there’s no “maybe” about it; people are spending less this year than they did a year ago on clothes, furniture, appliances and home electronics.

I might see that as a good thing, a sign of personal growth and positive change, but according to financial analysts there’s nothing positive about a negative effect on the economy.

That is, in my view, one of the great failings of capitalism … that the health of the economy could and so often does get held in direct opposition to the health of the people and the planet.

The main reason people are spending less on those things is because they’re spending more on the essentials — food, rent, gas, insurance, health care, car repairs, internet and phone service.

When money’s tight and you’re trying to pay the bills, is it not the responsible and respectable thing to do, to rein in spending in other areas? That’s what we tell our kids when we teach them about money and how to handle their finances, but the message that comes to us as adults through economic reports on the news, is that people need to spend and keep spending — or something’s wrong.

When retail stores reported their first quarter sales and profits, then adjusted their projections for the remainder of the year, investors responded by saying: that’s bad.

It’s a red flag warning, telling us the economy is not good, or won’t be good in the future (at least for the people who profit from the sales of those products).

Next thing you know, stock prices plunge, portfolios plummet, and people start talking about a recession.

We all know that public perception and consumer confidence can influence the market, but it’s a two-way street: the results shape the reporting and the reporting shapes the results.

Consumers drive and are driven to the market.

It’s interesting to me that while people are spending less on household goods, they’re spending more on leisure and travel, airline tickets, hotels, restaurants, vacations, and personal care services — in part, because those things are more expensive than a year ago, but also because people are making them more of a priority.

While we can attribute it to people being ready to get out again after an extended period at home through the height of the epidemic, it could also be that we are undergoing changes in attitudes and values.

In this case, when it comes to non-discretionary spending, an increasing number of us are choosing experiences over possessions. In my book, that’s a good thing, a step in the direction of a more fulfilling life.

As another example, say sales of packaged products in grocery stores were to drop, but at the same time sales of fresh foods increased. That would be bad for General Mills, Archer-Daniels, Hormel and PepsiCo, but good for people from the standpoint of health, happiness and enjoyment, and good for the environment, too.

Or, if people choose cremation over burials, that’s bad for casket sales but good for public health. And if people want to keep cars for 20 years rather than buying new ones, that’s good, too as it cuts down on waste and our voracious appetite for new things.

If our economic assessments and pronouncements fail or refuse to account for and support the desire we have and the efforts we make to become better —wiser, healthier, more compassionate and less fearful — versions of ourselves, then, in my view, it remains a flawed and seriously deranged way of looking at things.

