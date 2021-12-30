The series of storms that rolled through northern Santa Barbara County in the last couple of weeks dropped enough rain to bring the countywide total to 174% of average for the year to date, according to the County Flood Control District.

The amount of rain the county has received so far in the water year puts it halfway to the amount it would normally receive in an entire water year.

In fact, if the county received no more rainfall until Aug. 31, 2022, the end of the current water year, the amount of precipitation we’ve received right now would be 51% of the annual average, district data show.

Rainfall from December’s storms also raised all but slivers of California’s coastal counties up one level of intensity on the U.S. Drought Monitor’s map, lifting Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties from “extreme drought” to “severe drought” status as of Tuesday.

In fact, almost all of California stepped up one category on the Dought Monitor map, thanks, in part, to long-awaited heavy snows.

“Given the favorable snowpack and heavy precipitation during December, additional improvements may be warranted for California during subsequent weeks,” said Drought Monitor’s Brad Pugh.

The 193.7 inches of snow measured in the central Sierra Nevada is a new record for December, eclipsing the old record of 179 inches set in 1970, Pugh said.

As the calendar turns over into the first of what are usually Santa Barbara County’s two wettest months — January and February — a repeat of last week’s parade of storms is not on the horizon.

However, forecasters are calling for at least one more low-pressure area to bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Afterward, a stretch of dry weather is expected as the Eastern Pacific High moves toward California,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

“It will force the upper-level winds and the storms they bring into Northern California, Oregon and Washington for much of the first half of January,” Lindsey said.

Forecasters initially expected a strong storm to hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday this week, which would have boosted the rainfall totals. But instead, it changed track and brought only scattered light showers, reserving its heavy moisture load for Los Angeles County.

Still, the recent storms pumped up the rainfall totals for the water year to date to well over 100% of normal, or average, at each of the 14 locations tracked by the County Flood Control District.

"For me, normal, average or mean are all the same," Lindsey said in explaining the terms. "Normal or average rainfall is the amount of precipitation that we expect per year in a given area.

"It is obtained and set by calculating the average (mean) of precipitation recorded in an area during many years — at least 30 years."

The 2.75 inches that fell on Cuyama in December — the least of all the locations — brought the total there to 3.32 inches, or 140% of normal, as of Thursday morning.

The highest December rainfall was 17.80 inches on San Marcos Pass, which brought the total to 23.27 inches, or 241% of the average to date, at that location.

Other year-to-date totals and their percentages of average, or normal, rainfall included 7.03 inches for 147% in Buellton; 9.92 inches for 181% at Cachuma Lake; 10.81 inches for 169% on Figueroa Mountain; and 7.71 inches for 179% in Lompoc.

Rounding out the list for North County locations were Los Alamos with 6.71 inches for 151%; Santa Maria with 6.40 inches for 159%; Santa Ynez with 8.04 inches for 178%; and Sisquoc with 6.37 inches for 140%.

County Flood Control District data come from automated sensors and are considered preliminary until verified.

All but one of the county’s reservoirs continued to show increases in storage for the month as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Twitchell Reservoir remains too low to calculate.

Cachuma Lake added 1,258 acre-feet in December to bring it to 43.8% of its capacity, and Gibraltar Reservoir, which feeds into Cachuma, added 1,404 acre-feet for the month to bring its storage to 34.0% of capacity.

Despite the added inflow during December, Cachuma still shows an overall loss of 5,999 acre-feet for the water year to date, according to Flood Control District Data.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or the amount of water generally needed to supply the annual needs of four to 10 people in an urban environment.