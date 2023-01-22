We live with it every day. It’s all around us, circulating like wind currents over the surface of the planet, but it is only on occasion that it penetrates the surface of our thoughts and awareness.

I’m talking about death.

Granted, the older you get, the more you come in contact with it and are confronted by the news of someone you know dying. (I emphasize “someone you know” because there is so much death and destruction around us, on such a grand scale, that surely, we become desensitized to things like war, gun violence, COVID, natural disasters, and the other wholesale displays of death that dominate the news).

Every now and then, it does manage to make it through, to reach us and cause us to reflect, generally, if there’s a sense of personal connection and even when it's not a close personal relationship.

It could get triggered by news of the death of someone you knew from somewhere along the way but weren’t necessarily close with. It could be a public figure whose death hits you especially hard, for whatever reason. It might involve an animal or a beloved pet, and certainly is liable to happen when it’s someone near and dear, important and cherished in your life.

Such was the case for me this week, when my uncle, the hero and patriarch of our family on my mom’s side, died at the age of 90.

We all knew it was coming; when the news actually came, it caused in me a sort of mild paralysis. I didn’t want to talk; I didn’t want to move; I just wanted to sit in silence and reflect — on death and life.

I wasn’t gloomy or heavy-hearted because his death was peaceful and powerful. He was ready for it.

He may have suffered a heart attack and had recently been diagnosed with cancer, but it was natural, nonetheless.

He chose how and where it would happen, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. His kids respected and facilitated his wishes so that he could go out on his own terms, in his own bed.

I could say he’s a lucky man, but you can’t really call it luck when it is the result of conscious decision-making.

There remains, now, just one from the more than 20 persons who made up the close-knit group of aunts and uncles we call family: six on my dad’s side, five on my mom’s, and all the spouses. The thought of that has me envision the turning of the pages, the passing of generations, of people, and the characters in our stories.

I am reminded of when my parents were in their 60s, they would often grumble about having reached an age where their friends and loved ones were starting to die off with increasing frequency. They remarked on it for another two decades before backing off in their final years given they had outlived most of their peers.

I’m now at the age they were then, and am experiencing the same thing.

I notice how the more times we’re met with the news of someone dying, the more we latch onto the particular words we use to refer to death — phrases like passed away, transitioned, left her body, left the planet, went to be with the Lord, joined his wife, crossed over, etc.

My friend, Henry, likes to say, “he went into the next room,” implying that the person is still here, just not in here with us, which I guess, conveys a faith and belief in the continuity of energy and consciousness.

To physicists, it’s not a matter of faith as their conservation theories state that energy is neither created nor destroyed, just changed from one form into another.

In some cultures, it is believed the most important thing we can learn in life is ... how to die.

As I sit here pondering these things, I appreciate how death puts life into perspective. In the face of the realization that we’re all going to die, our other worries are made smaller.

Reflections of the time in between | Ron Colone That’s how this year’s December-into-January time period felt to me — like it was a “timeout” between last year and this year.

The cyclic nature of learning | Ron Colone In as brief a manner as I could, I tried to hit all the usual talking points, first off explaining that unlike nuclear fission — which splits atoms apart to release energy — fusion joins atoms together. It is a safer, much more efficient means of energy production.