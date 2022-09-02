Relief funds are still available to help very small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Executive Office said Friday.
Very small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for grants of up to $2,500 through the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program created by the county in partnership with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and the Santa Barbara Foundation.
The fund was established in April with more than $500,000 in available funds, and about $330,000 of that remains, said county spokesperson Susan Klein-Rothschild.
To be eligible for a grant, a microbusiness must have fewer than five full-time employees and had less than $50,000 in revenue in 2019, although other requirements also apply.
County Board of Supervisors Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said the grants provide another way to help small businesses bounce back from the pandemic.
“The pandemic has been especially hard on very small businesses that often operate without much cushion,” Hartmann said. “These microbusiness grants may serve as a lifeline to reestablishing reserves or as a means to invest in people, materials or new ways of doing business.”
Santa Barbara Foundation administers the microbusiness grant program, and information on eligibility, other guidelines and application forms are available at www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/microbusiness-relief-program/.
Applications may be submitted electronically via the Santa Barbara Foundation grants portal or printed and mailed in a sealed envelope to the Santa Barbara Foundation, 1111 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
They also may be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope to the above address between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the Santa Barbara Foundation at 805-963-1873.