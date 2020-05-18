Remdesivir treatment begins in Santa Barbara County; 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Local hospitals have begun using emerging antiviral medication remdesivir as a form of treatment against severe cases of COVID-19, after Santa Barbara County received 136 vials of the medication from the California Department of Public Health over the last week.

The experimental drug, developed by biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, was created as a general antiviral drug that interrupts virus duplication in the body.

While it is still undergoing review, the medication has been fast-tracked as a coronavirus treatment after being granted Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, an infectious disease specialist at Cottage Health, said that while there are high hopes for improvements from the treatment, it will take some time to see progress in patients.

"The challenge with remdesivir is that the improvements, if they're there, are subtle," Fitzgibbons said.

Allocation of the remdesivir among county hospitals is decided by infectious disease doctors at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, who discuss the need levels at each facility, county officials said.

On Friday, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center were both allocated portions of an additional 10-dose shipment from the state, and larger amounts of the medication were delivered to all three hospitals on Monday evening.

Public health officials confirmed that one patient at Lompoc Valley Medical Center began receiving treatment on Friday.