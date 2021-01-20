Renewable energy generation, storage proposals wanted by 3CE

Central Coast Community Energy this week issued a request for proposals to create large-scale, renewable energy generation and storage projects within its service area that includes its 33 communities across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties.
Proposals must be submitted per RFP guidelines by 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
The renewable energy generation project requires a minimum of 20 megawatts, the ability to add storage and a long-term agreement lasting 10 or more years.
The standalone energy storage project would require a minimum 1 megawatt size and a long-term agreement lasting five or more years.
Either project could be owned by developers or landowners, and 3CE is looking at bringing projects online in 2026.
Energy generation proposals could use any eligible renewable resource, including biofuel, solar, wind, geothermal or other source, and land entitlements or being in the interconnection queue are not necessary for submitting a proposal.
In addition to driving local economic opportunities for the region, eligible projects can drive technological advancements and help 3CE meet its goal of providing 100% clean and renewable energy by 2030.
For more information, bidders may join 3CE’s webinar to address questions from bidders at 1 p.m. Jan. 29.
The request for proposals, RFP guidelines, supporting documents and webinar information are available at https://3cenergy.org/solicitations/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.