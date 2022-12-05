It could have been called the Parade of Darkness.

Instead of being filled with dazzling lights, floats, music and cheerful celebrants Saturday night, Broadway in Santa Maria carried the usual traffic of those getting off work and a rush of holiday shoppers after the annual Parade of Lights was canceled due to the threat of rain.

Would-be spectators who showed up at the parade route between Stowell Road and Main Street on Saturday night were disappointed and upset, with many complaining because the parade won’t be rescheduled for another night.

“Believe me, I’ve been getting a lot of that,” said Mike Gibson, parade organizer for the Santa Maria and Nipomo Rotary Clubs that have staged the event for more than two decades, who said he’d been getting phone call after phone call.

But experience led organizers to forgo rescheduling the event.

“We did that one year several years ago,” Gibson said about rescheduling a parade canceled by weather. “It was just a disaster. … People who volunteer, who participate in the parade, they have other plans. If you hold it a week later, they won’t show up.

“Practically speaking, it just doesn’t work,” he added.

Meteorologists had forecast rain to start Saturday and continue through Sunday morning, with as much as 2 inches predicted for some areas.

Gibson said a group of Rotary Club members got together Saturday morning, looked at the forecasts and decided it would be best to cancel the parade.

“Obviously, the [storm] system didn’t get here on time … it was late,” he said.

Rain didn’t roll into the area until long after the parade would have ended.

Members of the Rotary Club, as well as sponsors Dignity Health, Mechanics Bank, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Santa Maria Times, were equally disappointed about the cancelation.

“You know, it’s so sad,” Gibson said. “We love that parade. [Rotary has] been doing it for 25 years. It really kicks off the holiday season. It makes people happy. All of us, me especially, are just heartbroken about it.”

Storm totals moderate

While the rain that fell last week put a damper on the parade, it was a blessing to a landscape parched by a multiyear drought that’s gripped not only the county but the entire western United States.

Most areas of northern Santa Barbara County received between 1 and 1.5 inches of precipitation from the storm that brought rain in waves starting Thursday night.

No major damage was reported in the North County, but Caltrans closed a section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur on Saturday as a result of rock falls and landslides that left debris scattered across the roadway.

On Monday, the highway remained closed in both directions along a two-mile stretch near Lime Kiln Creek, and there was no indication when it might be reopened.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service rainfall totals listed 1.12 inches for Santa Maria, 1.54 inches at Twitchell Reservoir, 1.33 inches in Sisquoc, 1.39 inches for Los Alamos, 1.14 inches in Buellton and 1.49 inches on Figueroa Mountain.

Areas receiving less than an inch, according to the National Weather Service, included New Cuyama with 0.52 of an inch — the lowest in the North County — and Bradbury Dam with 0.84 of an inch.

But the monster totals were on Refugio Pass, where 6.11 inches were recorded, and San Marcos Pass, which received 4.78 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, as of 8 a.m. Monday, reported totals of 1.41 inches in Lompoc, 1.01 inches in Santa Ynez, 1.14 inches in Casmalia, 1.37 inches in Guadalupe, 1.46 inches in the Foxen Canyon Road area of Los Olivos, 1.30 inches in Orcutt, 1.26 inches in Solvang, 1.52 inches on Harris Grade and 0.91 of an inch in Happy Canyon.

The storm brought the countywide percentage of rain to date since the Sept. 1 start of the rain year to 123% of average, the Flood Control District reported.

It may be days before the county’s reservoirs show any impact from the storm, but as of Monday morning, Twitchell Reservoir, the county’s largest with a 194,971-acre-foot capacity, was holding too little water to measure.

Cachuma Lake was standing at 60,162 acre-feet, or 31.2% of its 192,978-acre-foot capacity, the Flood Control District said.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.

A little more rain is expected in scattered locations this week, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

“An upper-level low-pressure system will move through the area Tuesday,” a meteorologist said. “It’s lacking moisture but has sufficient cold air aloft to support brief moderate to heavy showers.

“Overall rain amounts are expected to be under a quarter inch, and some areas may receive little to no rain, but near the heavier showers, rain totals could locally exceed a quarter-inch.”

Another storm is predicted to move into the area over the weekend, but exactly when is uncertain, the National Weather Service said.

However, it appears to be stronger than Tuesday’s system and could drop up to an inch in some areas of the North County.