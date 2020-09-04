Residents asked to limit COVID spread over weekend; four school waivers approved

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is urging residents to limit gatherings over the Labor Day weekend, warning that people are continuing to spread the disease through group contact.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the county Public Health Department, said contact tracing in the month of August revealed that residents were grouping up at parties, beaches, rivers, funerals, family events and in several other areas.

"Contact tracing efforts show that social gatherings continue to be an issue in our community. We encourage everyone in our community to limit the gathering of those outside your household," Do-Reynoso said.

In order to prevent crowds over the holiday weekend, the department opted to open county beaches only to active sports such as swimming, running, walking or surfing, with general beach lounging not permitted.

"Access to the ocean water is not restricted, but sitting or lying on the beach this weekend will not be an option," 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.

The county took the same approach with beaches over the Fourth of July weekend, something Hart said greatly helped to limit crowds and potential spread of COVID-19.

School waivers approved

Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg reported that four schools in the county had their reopening waivers approved by the state, permitting them to bring students back to campus as soon as Sept. 8.

Approved waivers permit elementary schools to resume in-person classes for K-6 students with safety precautions in place.