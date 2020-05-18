Residents stage 'Reopen Lompoc' rally as coronavirus closures continue

Dozens of Lompoc community members gathered at a busy intersection on Saturday for the second "Reopen Lompoc" rally held this month.
The event, according to organizers, was aimed at encouraging city, Santa Barbara County and state officials to loosen the restrictions that were put in place in March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It was held near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.
Many of the attendees held up American flags and signs with messages supporting the reopening of the local economy. Several also wore apparel and waved signs and flags that expressed support for President Donald Trump.
A similar rally was held in Lompoc on May 3.
The events were among several so-called Freedom Rallies that have taken place around the state demanding the government reopen businesses and public facilities to get the economy moving.
Thanks to some of the COVID-19 business restrictions being relaxed on Friday, many Lompoc retailers have spent the past several days reopening their shops and preparing for what could be a critical return to business.
The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a couple of public events to recognize the candidates.
People of all ages waved American flags and held up signs with such messages as “All jobs and freedoms are essential,” “Open up California,” “Give us our freedom back,” “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful tyranny” and “Quarantine the sick, not the healthy.”
Participants in a "Reopen Lompoc" rally gather at North H Street and Central Avenue on Saturday.