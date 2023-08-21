While warm temperatures are expected to remain along the Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services is reminding residents to avoid area ocean waters and surf zones after rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary.
Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing poses several potential health risks. Exposure to storm water runoff at countywide beaches can increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event.
Sport harvesters should also avoid harvesting mussels for human consumption at this time due to increased health risks from naturally occurring biotoxins associated with marine algae growth during the summer months.
For more information, please call the California Department of Public Health’s toll-free “Shellfish Information Line” at 800-553-4133.
The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches.
To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.