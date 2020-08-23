Retail project approved for Enos Ranch West; historic house set to undergo renovation

Santa Maria residents could see new retail at Enos Ranch West by the end of next year, after applicants got the green light to develop a 7.8-acre site at the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road, land that has sat vacant for nearly a decade.

The project will be led by Paynter Retail and Investments Inc., which also developed the neighboring Enos Ranch East shopping center on the other side of South College Drive.

The proposal, which was a partial a redesign of an already-approved development plan for the area, was officially approved by the Santa Maria Planning Commission at its Aug. 19 meeting after first being reviewed in July.

"We’re really pleased to be working on another project for the community. This is really phase 2 of the Enos Ranch shopping center that was developed a couple years ago," said Jim Sanders, Paynter's vice president. "We're excited to be expanding upon what was already a successful project."

When Paynter first submitted their plan for approval, they were instructed by the commission to come back with changes including more plazas and open spaces, improved grading and further input from residents in the bordering residential area.